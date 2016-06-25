Divide Volume with Hedge account

New comment
 

Hello,

 I wanna open an operation with 2 lots and i wanna sell one lot When the profit is got and after When the second profit is got, i close the position.

This code works good with an account without hedge but with hedge i can't close with the opposite action. What do i need?

it doesn't work either if i use the ticket


NOTE: i know than if i work with more of one  open positions i need a loop with PositionsTotal but  here its one to one

I have this code:

   if(!compra)
     {
      trade.Buy(Lot);
      ticket1=PositionGetTicket(0);
      Print(ticket1);
      compra=true;
        }else{
      if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)) //PositionSelectByTicket(ticket1)
        {
         if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            
            double pr=(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID)-PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN))/_Point;
            if(pr>=Profit1 && partido==false)
              {
               MqlTradeRequest request={0};
               MqlTradeResult  result={0};
               request.type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
               request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
               request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
               request.symbol=_Symbol;
               request.volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME)/2;
               request.sl=0.0;
               request.tp=0.0;
               request.deviation=0;
               request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
               if(!OrderSend(request,result))
                 {
                  Print("Ha fallado la operación");
                  Print(result.retcode);
                  return;
                 }
               Print("CIERRA LA COMPRA 1: HA LLEGADO AL PROFIT");
               partido=true;
               ulong ticket2=PositionGetTicket(1);
               Print(ticket2);
               return;
               
              }
            if(pr>=Profit2)
              {
               trade.PositionClose(_Symbol);
               compra=false;
               partido=false;
               return;
              }
            if(pr<=-Stop)
              {
               trade.PositionClose(_Symbol);
               compra=false;
               return;
              }
           }
        }
     }

 

Thank you.

 

On an hedge account you need to set the ticket and use an opposite deal.

it doesn't work either if i use the ticket

What does that means ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

On an hedge account you need to set the ticket and use an opposite deal.

What does that means ?

I have 2 results:

With one account without hedge i got this and it works perfectly. I opened one operation with 2 lots  and i sold  one with the first profit and the second with the second profit.

No Hedge


With one account with hedge i got this, it doesn't work. I opened one operation with 2 lots and it opened another with 2 lots independent of the first.






I used this code for both:

   if(IsNewBar)
     {
      if(!compra)
        {
         trade.Buy(Lot);
         //ticket1=PositionGetTicket(0);
         compra=true;
           }else{
         ulong ticket1=PositionGetTicket(0);
         if(PositionSelectByTicket(ticket1))
           {
            Print("TICKET COMPRA: ", ticket1);
            if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
              {

               double pr=(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID)-PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN))/_Point;
               if(pr>=Profit1 && partido==false)
                 {
                  MqlTradeRequest request={0};
                  MqlTradeResult  result={0};
                  request.type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
                  request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
                  request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
                  request.symbol=_Symbol;
                  request.volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME)/2;
                  request.sl=0.0;
                  request.tp=0.0;
                  request.deviation=0;
                  request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
                  if(!OrderSend(request,result))
                    {
                     Print("Ha fallado la operación");
                     Print(result.retcode);
                     return;
                    }
                  Print("CIERRA LA COMPRA 1: HA LLEGADO AL PROFIT");
                  ulong ticket2=PositionGetTicket(1);
                  Print("TICKET VENTA: ", ticket2);
                  partido=true;
                  return;
                 }
               if(pr>=Profit2)
                 {
                  trade.PositionClose(_Symbol);
                  compra=false;
                  partido=false;
                  return;
                 }
               /*if(pr<=-Stop)
                 {
                  trade.PositionClose(_Symbol);
                  compra=false;
                  return;
                 }*/
              }
           }
        }
     }
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Divide Volume with Hedge account

Alain Verleyen, 2016.06.23 13:28

On an hedge account you need to set the ticket and use an opposite deal.

What does that means ? 

   request.position  = ticket;

 
Alain Verleyen:

Thank you very much. I had not seen it before in the documentation.
New comment