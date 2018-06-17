EAs that backtest well but fail in forward testing - page 2
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to sell his product, once his account failed, the EA should be stopped. It is just an opinion !!!.
Is this a Joke?
Every failed signal seller has his threads removed (nobody knows of the failures), customers can't post unless they buy the eas or rent them.Only users who purchased or rented the product can leave comments
Why would anybody want to buy here?
HI Guys Can any one help me to Fix this Ea?
i have set it to cci = 200 buy and -200 sell
but its continuously opening orders how to stop that or give this a time to next order?
Thank You guys....//
I think EA are very personal, sales should be prohibited and I bet the first one who sold his EA did it because someone like you coveted it :-))))))
HI, Can Someone tell me how to add TralingStart to this code.
After order open and Trade in profit in 10 pips tralingStop should start with 5pips.
How to insert that in to this code.
Thanks In advance.
if(OrderSelect (cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber && OrderComment()==Koment)
if(TrailingStop>0)
iTrailingStop=TrailingStop;
if(TrailingStop<stoplevel) iTrailingStop=stoplevel;
Trail=iTrailingStop*Point;
double tssell=NormalizeDouble(Ask+Trail,Digits);
Please use the </> button to insert your above code.