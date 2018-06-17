EAs that backtest well but fail in forward testing - page 2

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Tejas Lalit:I believe that mq5.com should enforce every seller here to link his EA to at least a demo account for a month to give him the license

to sell his product, once his account failed, the EA should be stopped. It is just an opinion !!!. 


Is this a Joke?

Every failed signal seller has his threads removed (nobody knows of the failures), customers can't post unless they buy the eas  or  rent them.Only users who purchased or rented the product can leave comments

Why would anybody want to buy here?

 

HI Guys Can any one  help me to Fix this Ea?

i have set it to cci = 200 buy and -200 sell 

but its continuously opening orders how to stop that or give this a time to next order? 

Thank You guys....//

Files:
candelEA.mq4  8 kb
 
Tejas Lalit:

I think EA are very personal, sales should be prohibited and I bet the first one who sold his EA did it because someone like you coveted it :-))))))

 

HI, Can Someone tell me how to add TralingStart to this code.

After order open and Trade in profit in 10 pips tralingStop should start with 5pips.

How to insert that in to this code.

Thanks In advance.

input bool   OpenBUY=True;
input bool   OpenSELL=True;
input bool   CloseBySignal=True;
input double StopLoss=0;
input double TakeProfit=0;
input double TrailingStop=5;
input double TralingStart=10
//---
int OrderBuy,OrderSell;
int ticket;
int LotDigits;
double Trail,iTrailingStop;
int start()
  {
   double stoplevel=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL);
   OrderBuy=0;
   OrderSell=0;
   for(int cnt=0; cnt<OrdersTotal(); cnt++)
     {

      if(OrderSelect (cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))


         if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber && OrderComment()==Koment)

           {
            if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) OrderBuy++;
            if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) OrderSell++;

            if(TrailingStop>0)


              {

               iTrailingStop=TrailingStop;


               if(TrailingStop<stoplevel) iTrailingStop=stoplevel;


               Trail=iTrailingStop*Point;


               double tsbuy=NormalizeDouble(Bid-Trail,Digits);

               double tssell=NormalizeDouble(Ask+Trail,Digits);


               if(OrderType()==OP_BUY && Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>Trail && Bid-OrderStopLoss()>Trail)
                 {
                  ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),tsbuy,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Blue);
                 }
               if(OrderType()==OP_SELL && OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>Trail && (OrderStopLoss()-Ask>Trail || OrderStopLoss()==0))
                 {
                  ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),tssell,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Blue);
                 }
              }
           }
     }
 

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


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