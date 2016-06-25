about USDJPY H1 Forecast & Analysis - page 2
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Trend reversal is confirmed by Tenkan-sen crossing over Kijun-sen.
Below is evidence.
You mean: reversal to uptrend?
Not yet ... because of the following:
The bearish trend will be resumed when the price breaks 104.36 support to below on open H1 bar.
The bullish reversal will be started if the price breaks 104.73 resistance to above on close H1 bar.
I think - most likely scenarios are the following:
This stage of USDJPY is Fibonacci 38.2% retracement.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDJPY, H1, 2016.06.21
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Next target point is 104.839.
This stage is Fibonacci 38.2% retracement.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDJPY, H1, 2016.06.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Next target point is 100.795.