Closing a position with a volume higher than maxvol by trail
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Hi,
A position is opened with let's say 3*max volume. The position is correctly trailed, but when the price cross the trail price, not the whole position is closed, only 1 or 2*max volume :
Same when I use PositionClose function (with no deviation spec). Is there anyway to force the whole position closing - OR - to avoid such kind of loss.
Thanks for sharing your experience.