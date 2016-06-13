I can't solve this code problem.

New comment
 

Please let me know. 

Below is code error.





"  'if' - semicolon expected  "  

How can I correct this code error?


 
Chang Suk Chung:

Please let me know. 

Below is code error.





"  'if' - semicolon expected  "  

How can I correct this code error?


Post your code here using "SRC" button on top.
 
Just remove the ; after if :)
 
The line before (line 78) also needs to have a terminating ";"
 

I could solve this code problem a few hours ago with your advices. 

It was the problem of line 78 to have a terminating ";".

Thanks to all. 

 
Sherif Hasan:
Post your code here using "SRC" button on top.
It is clear from her post (image). Not always need to use "SRC" button.
New comment