I can't solve this code problem.
The line before (line 78) also needs to have a terminating ";"
I could solve this code problem a few hours ago with your advices.
It was the problem of line 78 to have a terminating ";".
Thanks to all.
Sherif Hasan:It is clear from her post (image). Not always need to use "SRC" button.
Post your code here using "SRC" button on top.
Post your code here using "SRC" button on top.
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Below is code error.
" 'if' - semicolon expected "How can I correct this code error?