about code error of buy condition
Karputov Vladimir:
In this function, find a place where you have declared the variable "Buy_Condition_1" (to look like this: select a variable "Buy_Condition_1" and ctrl + F.
In this function, find a place where you have declared the variable "Buy_Condition_1" (to look like this: select a variable "Buy_Condition_1" and ctrl + F.
Thanks.
Your advice was very helpful to me.
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Below is code error.
How do I correct this?