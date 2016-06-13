about code error of buy condition

New comment
 

Below is code error.

How do I correct this?



 
In this function, find a place where you have declared the variable "Buy_Condition_1" (to look like this: select a variable "Buy_Condition_1" and ctrl + F.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
In this function, find a place where you have declared the variable "Buy_Condition_1" (to look like this: select a variable "Buy_Condition_1" and ctrl + F.

Thanks. 

Your advice was very helpful to me. 

New comment