How could I solve this ichimoku kinko hyo code problem?
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How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
either a declaration is missing or there is a spelling mistake.
Maik Prothmann:Thanks to your kind advice.
either a declaration is missing or there is a spelling mistake.
either a declaration is missing or there is a spelling mistake.
Sergey Golubev:
Thanks. I am using freelancer section now.
Your advise is very helpful to me.
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Below is my ichimoku kinko hyo code problem.
What is the problem?
- KijunsenBuffer[]
I don't know the problem.
I am developing ichimoku expert advisor.
Please give me answer.