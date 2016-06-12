As a seller, do you buy the great products which have made with another Developer/Seller???
- Not the Grail, just a regular one - Bablokos!!!
- PowerTrading/The River
- Problem withdrawal again
No, because i can make everything myself.
No body can do everything even if he is a developer
Who told you that ?
What makes you think developers buy others peoples software ?
This is like saying to Henry Ford, would you buy a Mitsubishi ?
Who told you that ?
What makes you think developers buy others peoples software ?
This is like saying to Henry Ford, would you buy a Mitsubishi ?
Of course I do.
No matter how skilled I am, there is always someone else who knows things and startegies that I dont know.
Of course I do.
No matter how skilled I am, there is always someone else who knows things and startegies that I dont know.
yes of course
no body can know or do everything
In addition, you can see more developers in Freelance service are experts and have done more jobs for more customers, but also provide some jobs to another developers as customers...
yes of course
no body can know or do everything
In addition, you can see more developers in Freelance service are experts and have done more jobs for more customers, but also provide some jobs to another developers as customers...
I voted as 1st option and 3rd
No, because i can make everything myself.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use