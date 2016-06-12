As a seller, do you buy the great products which have made with another Developer/Seller???

New comment
 
  • 24% (8)
  • 39% (13)
  • 36% (12)
Total voters: 29
 
No, because i can make everything myself.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
No, because i can make everything myself.
No body can do everything even if he is a developer

 
Mohammad Soubra:
No body can do everything even if he is a developer

Who told you that ?

What makes you think developers buy others peoples software ?

This is like saying to Henry Ford, would you buy a Mitsubishi ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Who told you that ?

What makes you think developers buy others peoples software ?

This is like saying to Henry Ford, would you buy a Mitsubishi ?

Why not!

 

Of course I do.

No matter how skilled I am, there is always someone else who knows things and startegies that I dont know. 

 
Doerk Hilger:

Of course I do.

No matter how skilled I am, there is always someone else who knows things and startegies that I dont know. 

yes of course

no body can know or do everything  

In addition, you can see more developers in Freelance service are experts and have done more jobs for more customers, but also provide some jobs to another developers as customers...

 
Mohammad Soubra:

yes of course

no body can know or do everything  

In addition, you can see more developers in Freelance service are experts and have done more jobs for more customers, but also provide some jobs to another developers as customers...

I voted as 1st option and 3rd
The 3rd option when i have enough money and the product is great
Note that the poll also means the signals. Not just the EAs in market
Freelance as well
 
Mitsubishi4arab:
I voted as 1st option and 3rd
The 3rd option when i have enough money and the product is great
Note that the poll also means the signals. Not just the EAs in market
Freelance as well
Thanks mitsubishi4Arab
Yes this is better than limitation of the mind
 
Marco vd Heijden:
No, because i can make everything myself.
Bad answer
share the great opinions
Dont share such as your mind only
New comment