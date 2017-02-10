How to become signal seller
Hi,
Can anyone advice how do i become a seller of trade signals as i have just registered as a member.
Tks,
Yx
You need to register as a seller : registration as a Seller .
Fore more detail, please read the rule : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules
- www.mql5.com
I want to ask if i can test robot free on demo account before i will but it from the seller in mql5
You are off topic and please don't do it again. The topic is about becoming signal seller and you're asking about testing EA in demo account. Ask it here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8712
Hi,
Can anyone advice how do i become a seller of trade signals as i have just registered as a member.
Tks,
Yx
1. Go to your profile by clicking your user name and click Seller on left side and click register.
2. Go to Signal page here (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals) and click "Create your own signal":
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
Can anyone advice how do i become a seller of trade signals as i have just registered as a member.
Tks,
Yx