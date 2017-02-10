How to become signal seller

Hi,

Can anyone advice how do i become a seller of trade signals as i have just registered as a member.

Tks,

Yx

You need to register as a seller : registration as a Seller .

Fore more detail, please read the rule : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

 
I want to ask if i can test robot free on demo account before i will but it from the seller in mql5
gbemitte:
I want to ask if i can test robot free on demo account before i will but it from the seller in mql5

You are off topic and please don't do it again. The topic is about becoming signal seller and you're asking about testing EA in demo account. Ask it here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8712

1. Go to your profile by clicking your user name and click Seller on left side and click register.

 

2. Go to Signal page here (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals) and click "Create your own signal":

Discussion of article "How to Test a Program Before Buying it from MQL5 Market"
Discussion of article "How to Test a Program Before Buying it from MQL5 Market"
  • www.mql5.com
Every Expert Advisor offered in MQL5 Market comes with a demo version that can be tested in the Strategy Tester.
 
My application for registration as a seller has been rejected without telling the reason of rejection. what have I to do now?
 
Ask service desk for the reason and try again, if its nothing wrong with your application.
