Sleep(100) takes 94 ms or 110 ms
int OnInit() { EventSetMillisecondTimer(25); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } int prevGTC= GetTickCount(); void OnTimer() { Print("loop duration after sleep: ",GetTickCount()-prevGTC); prevGTC= GetTickCount(); }
Using OnTimer() brings a better result (more stable) but still not very stable:
Jan Tarnogrocki:The Sleep works fine, but you are using GetTickCount for your metrics. It has resolution of 15-16 ms.
Using OnTimer() brings a better result (more stable) but still not very stable:
Ovo Cz:How to measure it another way than using GetTickCount()?
The Sleep works fine, but you are using GetTickCount for your metrics. It has resolution of 15-16 ms.
The Sleep works fine, but you are using GetTickCount for your metrics. It has resolution of 15-16 ms.
int loopcnt; int OnInit() { uint prevGTC=0; while(!IsStopped()) { loopcnt++; if(loopcnt>=100) { double var = (GetTickCount()-prevGTC)/loopcnt; Print("loop duration after sleep: ",var); prevGTC= GetTickCount(); loopcnt=0; } Sleep(1); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }OK, this shows an average loop duration of 1 ms. But this is no evidence that every single loop takes 1 ms.
#import "Winmm.dll" int timeGetTime(); #import int OnInit() { uint prevGTC=0; while(!IsStopped()) { int a = timeGetTime(); Sleep(5); Print(timeGetTime()-a); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
At least accurate to 1ms with my PC.
You may use microseconds.
Stanislav Korotky:
You may use microseconds.
You may use microseconds.
Thanks, that´s great!
Although it seems that it returns nanoseconds and not microseconds. Need to divide the result by 1000 to get microseconds.
int OnInit() { while(!IsStopped()) { int prevGMSC = GetMicrosecondCount(); Sleep(10); Print(DoubleToStr((GetMicrosecondCount()-prevGMSC)/1000,0)); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Jan Tarnogrocki:You divide by 1000 to get milliseconds. There is no problem.
Although it seems that it returns nanoseconds and not microseconds. Need to divide the result by 1000 to get microseconds.
Thanks, that´s great!
Although it seems that it returns nanoseconds and not microseconds. Need to divide the result by 1000 to get microseconds.
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Hi everyone,
using Sleep(100) in a loop does not take 100 milliseconds.
I get values above or below:
The problem gets even bigger using shorter sleep durations. Using Sleep(1) leeds to a sleep time of 0 ms or 16 ms.
Has someone an idea how to solve this?
Kind regards,
Jan.