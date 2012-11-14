Chart mismatch in MT5
I have the same issue with this broker. Just switch to another broker it will work.
MarketArt:Hmm, I was only using MT5 for backtesting, do you know if the live charts are always like this? Maybe I'm just noticing it now as I'm developing some indicators.
I have the same issue with this broker. Just switch to another broker it will work.
I have the same issue with this broker. Just switch to another broker it will work.
I don't have live account with them, but for demo it just happened since last Friday.
MarketArt:
I don't have live account with them, but for demo it just happened since last Friday.
I don't have live account with them, but for demo it just happened since last Friday.
Ahh ok, I just noticed it yesterday. They aren't offering live accounts yet for MT5, I emailed them this is their response:
It came to our attention that this is an ongoing issue related to the MT5 product. We have alerted our technicians regarding this and will soon have it fixed. We do not have an expected time frame on when it will be completed.
We apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused you.
If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact us at anytime.
Thank you,
Best Regards,
Client Services
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Hello,
I'm having an issue with the chart not appearing to draw the latest bars in MT5. I'm using the Alpari-US MT5 demo server. Does anyone know what could cause this and how to fix it? I have deleted the chart data in my AppData folder but it doesn't seem to fix it. I also tried uninstalling, deleting everything and reinstalling, but same result.