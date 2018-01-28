HELP! Cannot open/add some default indicators into chart
Hmm.. your antivirus maybe...
Check out this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/95315
- 2016.09.10
- www.mql5.com
Hmm.. your antivirus maybe...
Check out this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/95315
I did try remove my antivirus (Bitdefender) and still no success. My second PC also have bitdefender antivirus but have no issue. This issue just came up last week, never happen before.
Thank you for helping.
I did try remove my antivirus (Bitdefender) and still no success. My second PC also have bitdefender antivirus but have no issue. This issue just came up last week, never happen before.
Thank you for helping.
Hard drive issue.
I've seen that also, but in my case it's insert -> indicator -> custom indicator -> bottom 14.
Hi,
I'm having issue with adding default indicators like ATR, CCI, MACD etc. I found that the indicator is marked with grey symbol.
Does your Windows user names consists of alphabetical characters?
If not, sometimes path to the data folder is not availabre.
Does your Windows user names consists of alphabetical characters?
If not, sometimes path to the data folder is not availabre.
My Windows username is "User" with administrative role. So i think its alright.
Hard drive issue.
I have tried install the software into second hard drive but still not working. Is it possible to be because of Windows?
I think the issue come from metaquote.exe but i don't know how to fix it.
I have tried install the software into second hard drive but still not working. Is it possible to be because of Windows?
Ok.
Millions of people are using MT4 without this problem, so you must have something interfering, you need to find what it is. Maybe try to download a new setup and install again ?
Sorry no other idea.
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Hi,
I'm having issue with adding default indicators like ATR, CCI, MACD etc. I found that the indicator is marked with grey symbol.
I cannot won't add even i treid to add by clicking Tools>Indicators>Custom. There is nothing shows there
Also, when I tried to click metaeditor this error appears.
I have tried reinstall the software numerous times, delete data in the appdata folder, change the install location and it still doesn't fix the issue. It works normally on another PC.
I'm very frustrated with this issue for a week now. Anyone know how to fix this please help me.
Thank you in advance!