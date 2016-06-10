VPS problem >>>> Need a Help
BY THE WAY THIS EAs ...... USE ANOTHER PAIRS PARAMETERS TO SET THE TRADE
SO LETS SAY IT USE 30 CHARTS
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I had rent a VPS server through MQL5 , Service is great but before i was using a VPS trough some Forex company , now a day i use 21 EAs working on 21 chart ,,,,, i know it's too much ,,,,,, but they have to work in this way together ,,,,,,, some times some of positions not open even the experts working good and have no pro as i had made them by my own ,,,,, miss to open some position ,,,,,, lets say they have to open 4 positions one for each ,,,,,,, so what happen they open only 3 and miss one ,,,,,,,, same code ,,,,, and this missed one working again in another time according to the code, i don't know if it's because the server speed or because of the MT4 which i use as it can't handle 21 EAs in same time
here is some images of the server
i don't know if usage of the memory and the disk too much or not
may be it's the pro and i need another fast server
thanks for help