Profitable Stochastic EA - need Exit Strategy

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hi everyone

i found this EA which works very Good in all time frames.it depends upon Stochastic Oscillator with its MainLine, SignalLine and the Support and Restistance levels. the problem of This EA is it doesn't follow trend so if price reverse in the Marget ,the opened positions can very harmful. So to make it more stable i want to add Exit Strategy & ReverseOnSignal function,here what i want

Exit Strategy - A buy trade will be closed if the Stochastic main line gets above the Buy Exit Level. A sell trade will be closed if the Stochasic main line gets below the Sell Exit Level.

ReverseOnSignal - This function reverses the open position if there is a entry signal in the other direction. If for example you have a Buy Order open and a Sell Signal is generated, the EA will automatically close the Buy Order and opens a Sell Order


So if anyone code this strategies to this EA, it can be very profitable.


Thanks

Backtest Graph



Files:
Stochastic_EA1.mq4  5 kb
 

How you said, it is profitable with poor modelling quality of 70% ?

Also, it needs exit strategy? means it is not a complete one ...

Sorry to say, 

I believe that chances to consider it a profitable are not high ... 

 
In all backtests I made with stochastic I had never more than a success rate of 50%. Which pair/symbol is this, which timeframe and from when to when?
 
EUR/USD. try 1Hr
 
I will, thank you. 
 
Doerk Hilger:
I will, thank you. 

thanks

 

Which strategy is best to close the position? 

Exit Strategy : What's yours?  

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Exit Strategy : What's yours?

Pasi Hakamaki, 2014.03.29 23:06

Margin call :D


Just kidding. The most important thing I consider is a key support or resistance level where I expect to see a reversal.


 
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