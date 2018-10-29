Profitable Stochastic EA - need Exit Strategy
How you said, it is profitable with poor modelling quality of 70% ?
Also, it needs exit strategy? means it is not a complete one ...
Sorry to say,
I believe that chances to consider it a profitable are not high ...
EUR/USD. try 1Hr
I will, thank you.
Doerk Hilger:
I will, thank you.
I will, thank you.
thanks
Which strategy is best to close the position?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pasi Hakamaki, 2014.03.29 23:06
Margin call :D
Just kidding. The most important thing I consider is a key support or resistance level where I expect to see a reversal.
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hi everyone
i found this EA which works very Good in all time frames.it depends upon Stochastic Oscillator with its MainLine, SignalLine and the Support and Restistance levels. the problem of This EA is it doesn't follow trend so if price reverse in the Marget ,the opened positions can very harmful. So to make it more stable i want to add Exit Strategy & ReverseOnSignal function,here what i want
Exit Strategy - A buy trade will be closed if the Stochastic main line gets above the Buy Exit Level. A sell trade will be closed if the Stochasic main line gets below the Sell Exit Level.
ReverseOnSignal - This function reverses the open position if there is a entry signal in the other direction. If for example you have a Buy Order open and a Sell Signal is generated, the EA will automatically close the Buy Order and opens a Sell Order
So if anyone code this strategies to this EA, it can be very profitable.
Thanks
Backtest Graph