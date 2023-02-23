problems with ima call function
Hi eberybody,
i 've the following problems about the return valure of the iMA function.
Here's my code, without any errors:
int OnInit() { mediaexp=iMA(NULL,0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); return(0); } void OnTick() { CopyBuffer(mediaexp,0,0,3,Expmedia); ArraySetAsSeries(Expmedia,true); Print("la media è",Expmedia[0]); }
the iMA function return always the value 10.0 and the copybuffer doesn't work because it don't fill the buffer,
can someone help me?
thanks a lot
Please use SRC button and edit your post. Write the code completely (how big is the Expmedia variable ?), do error checking, execute ArraySetAsSeries before CopyBuffer() and not after it,
Please use SRC button and edit your post. Write the code completely (how big is the Expmedia variable ?), do error checking, execute ArraySetAsSeries before CopyBuffer() and not after it,
int OnInit() { //controlmarkets = iBearsPower("EURUSD",PERIOD_M5,14); //mediaexp = iMA(NULL,PERIOD_M5,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); //indicatore = IndicatorRelease(mediaexp); conto = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); lotti = 0.20 * conto; rsiHandle = iRSI(NULL,0,RSIPeriod,PRICE_CLOSE); account = AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED); //--- //--- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN =account"); CopyBuffer(rsiHandle,0,0,3,rsival); ArraySetAsSeries(rsival,true); Print("l'RSi è ",rsival[0]); //CopyBuffer(mediaexp,0,0,3,Expmedia); ArraySetAsSeries(Expmedia,true); Expmedia[0]=mediaexp; Print("la media è",Expmedia[0]); if(Expmedia[0]==0.0) { Alert("Error in creation of indicator. Please try again"); } //Print("la media è60",Expmedia[1]); Ask = SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD", SYMBOL_ASK); Bid = SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD", SYMBOL_BID); //controlmarkets=iBearsPower("EURUSD",PERIOD_M5,14); //Print(" il valore di bear è " ,controlmarkets); //Print(" il prezzo è ",Ask); price = (Ask + Bid)/2; //Print(" la media è ",mediaexp," il prezzo è ",price); if (price > mediaexp) { Print("buy"); //printf(segnale,mediaexp,price); segnale = "buy"; } if (price< mediaexp) { Print("sell"); segnale = "sell"; // printf(segnale,mediaexp,price); } // SEGNALE BUY if (PositionsTotal() < 1) { //if (signal == 1.0) if (rsival[0] < 30) { request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.symbol ="EURUSD"; request.volume = NormalizeDouble(volume()/3,2); request.price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK); request.sl = 10.0; request.tp = 40.0; request.deviation=10; request.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK; OrderSend(request,result); ordine=request.order; //Buyentry=1; //printf(segnale); Print("retcode=",result.retcode," error=", GetLastError()); } ordine=OrderGetTicket(pos); Print("l'ordine è",ordine); //SEGNALE SELL //if (signal==2.0) if (rsival[0]>70) { request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.symbol = "EURUSD"; request.volume = NormalizeDouble(volume()/3,2); request.price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK); request.sl = 10.0; request.tp = 40.0; request.deviation = 10; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL; request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; OrderSend(request,result); //Sellentry = 1; ordine=request.order; //printf(segnale); //Print("retcode=",result.retcode," error=", GetLastError()); } }
I try to execute ArraySetAsSeries before CopyBuffer() but it doesn't work aswell...the problem that i don't understand is why the rsi ( usign the same code) is ok and work, instead of iMA!
do i'm missing something to do in the code before the Ima function?
please help me..
Please use SRC button and edit your post. Write the code completely (how big is the Expmedia variable ?), do error checking, execute ArraySetAsSeries before CopyBuffer() and not after it,
Sorry, I wasn't clear enough :(. This is SRC button, I'll edit your post then.
Hi eberybody,
i 've the following problems about the return valure of the iMA function.
Here's my code, without any errors:
the iMA function return always the value 10.0 and the copybuffer doesn't work because it don't fill the buffer,
can someone help me?
thanks a lot
Show your declaration of Expmedia array
Hi,
here the declaration:
double rsival[3],Expmedia[1000];
Try to use dynamic array without dimension declaration
double Expmedia[];
- www.mql5.com
ArraySetAsSeries(Expmedia,true); Expmedia[0]=mediaexp;
You didn't show us where you created ExpMedia[], or where you resized it. You would know that if you use the debugger.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi eberybody,
i 've the following problems about the return valure of the iMA function.
Here's my code, without any errors:
the iMA function return always the value 10.0 and the copybuffer doesn't work because it don't fill the buffer,
can someone help me?
thanks a lot