problems with ima call function

Hi eberybody,

i 've the following problems about the return valure of the iMA function.

Here's my code, without any errors:

int OnInit()
 {
 mediaexp=iMA(NULL,0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
 return(0);
 }

void OnTick()
 {
  CopyBuffer(mediaexp,0,0,3,Expmedia);
  ArraySetAsSeries(Expmedia,true);
  Print("la media è",Expmedia[0]);
 }

the iMA function return always the value 10.0 and the copybuffer doesn't work because it don't fill the buffer,

can someone help me?

thanks a lot

 
Please use SRC button and edit your post. Write the code completely (how big is the Expmedia variable ?), do error checking, execute ArraySetAsSeries before CopyBuffer() and not after it,

 
phi.nuts:

Please use SRC button and edit your post. Write the code completely (how big is the Expmedia variable ?), do error checking, execute ArraySetAsSeries before CopyBuffer() and not after it,

 

 

int OnInit()
  {
   //controlmarkets = iBearsPower("EURUSD",PERIOD_M5,14);
   //mediaexp = iMA(NULL,PERIOD_M5,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
   //indicatore = IndicatorRelease(mediaexp);
   conto = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
   lotti = 0.20 * conto; 
   rsiHandle = iRSI(NULL,0,RSIPeriod,PRICE_CLOSE);
   account = AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
   //---
   
   //---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  //---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN =account");
   CopyBuffer(rsiHandle,0,0,3,rsival);
   ArraySetAsSeries(rsival,true);
   Print("l'RSi è ",rsival[0]);
   //CopyBuffer(mediaexp,0,0,3,Expmedia);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Expmedia,true);
   Expmedia[0]=mediaexp;
   Print("la media è",Expmedia[0]);

   if(Expmedia[0]==0.0) 
     {
     Alert("Error in creation of indicator. Please try again");
     }

   //Print("la media è60",Expmedia[1]);
   Ask = SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD", SYMBOL_ASK);
   Bid = SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD", SYMBOL_BID); 
   //controlmarkets=iBearsPower("EURUSD",PERIOD_M5,14);
   //Print(" il valore di bear è " ,controlmarkets);
   //Print(" il prezzo è ",Ask);
   price = (Ask + Bid)/2;
   //Print(" la media è ",mediaexp," il prezzo è ",price);

   if (price > mediaexp)
     {
     Print("buy");
     //printf(segnale,mediaexp,price);
     segnale = "buy";
     }

   if (price< mediaexp)
     {
     Print("sell");
     segnale = "sell";
     // printf(segnale,mediaexp,price);
     }  

   // SEGNALE BUY 
 
   if (PositionsTotal() < 1)
     {
     //if (signal == 1.0)
     if (rsival[0] < 30) 
        {
         request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
         request.symbol ="EURUSD";
         request.volume = NormalizeDouble(volume()/3,2);
         request.price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK);
         request.sl = 10.0;
         request.tp = 40.0;
         request.deviation=10;
         request.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
         request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
         OrderSend(request,result);
         ordine=request.order;
         //Buyentry=1;
         //printf(segnale);
         Print("retcode=",result.retcode," error=", GetLastError());
         }
  
    ordine=OrderGetTicket(pos);
    Print("l'ordine è",ordine);
  
    //SEGNALE SELL  

    //if (signal==2.0)
    if (rsival[0]>70)
       {
        request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
        request.symbol = "EURUSD";
        request.volume = NormalizeDouble(volume()/3,2);
        request.price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK);
        request.sl = 10.0;
        request.tp = 40.0;
        request.deviation = 10;
        request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
        request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
        OrderSend(request,result);
        //Sellentry = 1;
        ordine=request.order;
        //printf(segnale);
        //Print("retcode=",result.retcode," error=", GetLastError());
       } 
    }


 

I try to execute ArraySetAsSeries before CopyBuffer()  but it doesn't work aswell...the problem that i don't understand is why the rsi ( usign the same code) is ok and work, instead of iMA!

do i'm missing something to do in the code before the Ima function?

please help me..

 
Show your declaration of Expmedia array
 
stringo:
Show your declaration of Expmedia array

Hi,

here the declaration:


double rsival[3],Expmedia[1000];

 

Try to use dynamic array without dimension declaration

double Expmedia[];
 
I try Without dimension but it return "internal error, Array out of range"
Filippo Pozzebon #: I try Without dimension but it return "internal error, Array out of range" 
   ArraySetAsSeries(Expmedia,true);
   Expmedia[0]=mediaexp;

You didn't show us where you created ExpMedia[], or where you resized it. You would know that if you use the debugger.

