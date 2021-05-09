Backtsting problem
Switch broker.
Your broker doesn't support the kind of trading you would like to make.
I was testing some EAs-demo, but when I do I have this error backtesting...
2012.11.09 21:55:10 Core 1 2012.11.07 20:00:00 failed market sell 0.10 EURUSD sl: 1.28917 [Unsupported filling mode]
2012.11.09 21:55:10 Core 1 2012.11.07 20:00:00 Invalid order filling type <<== this is a link, click it
like in many cases does not open trades, could someone help me with that?
There are 3 basic filling types: ORDER_FILLING_FOK , ORDER_FILLING_IOC and ORDER_FILLING_RETURN.
I have installed MIG bank demo, and i was receiving this error no matter which filling type was used.
And somebody else was also complaining about that, although on different broker.
I use the MetaQuotes broker, to others is recommended by the developer of the EA.
You mean, you added metaquotes server to server list and opened MetaQuotes-Demo account?
I checked again, so the Mig-Bank-Demo generated:
CR 0 Core 1 10:19:12 EURUSD,H1 (MIGBank-Demo): 1 minutes OHLC ticks generating
FI 0 Core 1 10:19:12 EURUSD,H1: testing of Experts\fast-start-example.ex5 from 2012.01.01 00:00 to 2012.11.09 00:00 started
EH 2 Core 1 10:19:12 2012.01.02 04:04:00 failed market sell 0.10 EURUSD [Unsupported filling mode]
HI 0 Core 1 10:19:12 2012.01.02 04:04:00 CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.10 EURUSD [invalid fill]
.....
and then switched to metaquotesdemo
NS 0 Core 1 10:23:20 EURUSD,H1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): 1 minutes OHLC ticks generating
FK 0 Core 1 10:23:20 EURUSD,H1: testing of Experts\fast-start-example.ex5 from 2012.01.01 00:00 to 2012.11.09 00:00 started
QJ 0 Core 1 10:23:20 2012.01.02 03:00:00 instant sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.29387 (1.29387 / 1.29431 / 1.29387)
LI 0 Core 1 10:23:20 2012.01.02 03:00:00 deal #2 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.29387 done (based on order #2)
so you have other problem, or you are doing something else wrong.
Yes, I have an account in migbank-demo-demo MetaQuotes not, but the broker is to MetaQuotes, as I can switch to MetaQuotes-demo?
If you have Migbank demo then the server is Migbank demo. To add MetaQuotes server (or any other broker server) do this : on MT5 click "File" and select "Open an Account". A window will pop out like this below. Click "add new server like access.metatrader5.com:443" and type MetaQuotes (or any other broker name), and you will have access to different server from different broker, like next picture.
