How many pips that you feel , "it`s time to close , accept loss, and trade next time"?

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  • 5% (2)
  • 16% (6)
  • 16% (6)
  • 21% (8)
  • 16% (6)
  • 26% (10)
Total voters: 38
 

pips by itself means nothing its not the same 100 pips loss in EURUSD and 100 pips loss in EURHKD it is not the same loosing 100 pips on a short term trade than in a longer term one  either is not the same loosing 100 pips on 1:1 leverage trade and 10:1. I would vote none of the options.

 

I just sense when to stop when the cash register starts taking too long then i close it and reopen on the next cycle point in time.

This is a time issue between trades rather then related to pips.

So my answer is:

None of the options.

 

For me, this is a Strange question !!!

If no way you will lose, then try to minimize this loss.

Trade again once you see a good chance to trade ...

So, no number of pips to lose is related to time frame you use. 

 
+1 for Damian... Pips are relative....
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