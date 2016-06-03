How many pips that you feel , "it`s time to close , accept loss, and trade next time"?
- How much loss you accept per trade ?
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- How many trades you make per day ?
pips by itself means nothing its not the same 100 pips loss in EURUSD and 100 pips loss in EURHKD it is not the same loosing 100 pips on a short term trade than in a longer term one either is not the same loosing 100 pips on 1:1 leverage trade and 10:1. I would vote none of the options.
I just sense when to stop when the cash register starts taking too long then i close it and reopen on the next cycle point in time.
This is a time issue between trades rather then related to pips.
So my answer is:
None of the options.
For me, this is a Strange question !!!
If no way you will lose, then try to minimize this loss.
Trade again once you see a good chance to trade ...
So, no number of pips to lose is related to time frame you use.
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