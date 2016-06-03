indicator request

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hi everybody.

i need this indicator

 it is ichimuko with a line named kinko hyo (the yellow line).

could you help me please?

 
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
 

I think - it is one of the line of Ichimoku indicator but with different setting. I think (but not sure about) that it is border of the Ichimoku cloud (Senkou Span B for example). I mean - 2 Ichimoku indicators were attached to the chart: one is with default settings and the other one with the other settings (with 72/144/288 for example).

I attached template with indicator for your information (MT4) just as an example about this idea:


About the lines:

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Ichimoku indicator description

  1. Tenkan Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 9 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 9 trading days
  2. Kijun Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 26 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 26 trading days.
  3. Senkou Span A - the average of the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen, plotted 26 days ahead. (Tenkan Sen + Kijun Sen) / 2 plotted 26 days ahead
  4. Senkou Span B - the average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 52 days, plotted 26 days ahead. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 52 trading days plotted 26 days ahead.
  5. Chikou Span - the closing price plotted 26 days behind.

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Besides, there are many signals of Ichimoku indicator to open the trades. I know about 6 signals (but it is much more signals in combination with each other):

  • Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross - very weak signal but it is coming as the first one ... but it may be a lot of false signals
  • price crossing Kijun Sen - more strong signal
  • price crossing Senkou Span A line (Kumo Breakout)
  • price crossing Senkou Span B line (Kumo Breakout)
  • Senkou Span A crossing the Senkou Span B (trend reversal)
  • Chikou Span crossing historical price - it is most strong signal for Ichimoku but it is lagging on timeframes started with H1, and not lagging for lower timeframes
Files:
ichicustom.zip  40 kb
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