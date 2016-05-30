Visualization of my balance in MT4

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Hello,

how can I visualize my balance in MT4?

Is there a function or a plugin?

Regards.

 
Chris Celis:

Hello,

how can I visualize my balance in MT4?

Is there a function or a plugin?

Regards.

Yes I have one, for free. If you want, drop me a message, cause I dont think I am allowed to post a download link. It looks like this (on dark charts it automatically turns to black).

 

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