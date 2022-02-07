mt4 on my website
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Two ready-to-use Forex tools for your site: Web Platform and Economic Calendar
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.06.29 12:28
We have launched another tool, which can be used to extend website functionality. In addition to the web platform, we offer a free Economic Calendar that can be added to any website.
The web platform allows traders to perform technical analysis and trading operations on different markets, including exchanges using the Market Depth feature, while the Economic Calendar significantly expands the capabilities of fundamental traders. By using these two web applications, you can meet the major needs of traditional traders. With the mobile versions of the applications, your website will also look attractive on mobile devices.
We keep expanding the functionality of these applications. Financial news and links to Forex services will soon be added to the web platform. Also the Economic Calendar will start featuring new indicators from the UK, Canada, Australia, Switzerland and other countries soon.
Despite the impressive functionality, the applications can be easily added to a website using a small code:
The customizable size support allows inserting the services to any part of a web page. Moreover, you can partner with a broker and receive an additional income by showing the broker's servers in the web platform.
Add the web applications to enrich your site content, attract new users and increase average visit time of your web resource. The new web functionality can ultimately generate additional income both direct and indirect.
EMBED METATRADER 4/5 WEBTERMINAL ON YOUR WEBSITE FOR FREE AND MAKE A PROFIT
Add the WebTerminal widget to your website — you can do it absolutely free. This powerful functionality will enable your site visitors to trade using the most popular MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms straight from your website!
In addition, the web terminal allows you to sell leads, i.e. potential clients to brokers. All accounts opened through your web terminal will be marked through account parameters, including 'Lead source' and 'Comment', which are only available to the broker.
Hi there,
I came across this forum, whilst looking for some help regarding putting my live charts onto my website.
I currently haven't published my website as it is still under construction - however I am using the platform WIX, which I tried to implement the code in that was provided within this forum, but didn't seem to work.
I'm a beginner using code, but understand most terminology.
Would appreciate any help given, thanks!
Hi there,
I came across this forum, whilst looking for some help regarding putting my live charts onto my website.
I currently haven't published my website as it is still under construction - however I am using the platform WIX, which I tried to implement the code in that was provided within this forum, but didn't seem to work.
I'm a beginner using code, but understand most terminology.
Would appreciate any help given, thanks!
I am not sure that it is what you need ... but I found something -
Quotes section Widget (I want to install a widget)
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hello
how can i add mt4 online to my website like this
https://www.atfx.com/uk/ar/trading-platforms/mt4-online-webtrader/webtrader/
is this a plugin or coding