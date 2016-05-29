Out-of-nowhere trades
Hello MT5 community,
I'm building up an expert advisor from scratch and I'm trying to experience the basics first.
I have code creating only "BUY" orders every 4 hours as follows:
Although I only create BUY orders, I see SELL operations as well, as depicted in the next figure (see the red arrows):
And when I investigate the "Results" tab of "Strategy Tester" after the execution, the total number of long trades are as much as the number of red arrows in the chart. So, I feel that I misinterpret the chart. What am I missing here?
Thanks in advance...
In your idea what happens when a SL or TP is reached ?
Actually, I didn't take an explicit action considering this case. I thought (I might be wrong) the order would be closed automatically when SL or TP is reached. Currently, I just create orders. Complete code is attached.
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Hello MT5 community,
I'm building up an expert advisor from scratch and I'm trying to experience the basics first.
I have code creating only "BUY" orders at beginning of each period (current at every 4 hours) as follows:
Although I only create BUY orders, I see SELL operations as well, as depicted in the next figure (see the red arrows):
And when I investigate the "Results" tab of "Strategy Tester" after the execution, the total number of long trades are as much as the number of red arrows in the chart. So, I feel that I misinterpret the chart. What am I missing here?
Thanks in advance...