Any Idea what trading system in this picture ?
Pipprofit:
Any Idea which is this system,
Any Idea which is this system,
it's grid system ??
LOL. it is grid trading and it won't profit. I tried that in my rookie days as trader :D
It's totally grid system. I even have an mt4 EA working like that.
No profit there at all.
Laugh, but I'm with you on the part of the agree - have a go, if we do not look for it and do not find the Grail. =D
Насмешил, но я с вами от части согласен - надо всё попробовать, если искать не будем то так и не найдём грааль. =D
Looks like a grid but could be a multi-strategy tester. We do have some similar graphs in our Labs. In this case, there is an individual Magic number for each order, to identify particular strategy performance.
I don't think the one i'm looking above is a special strategy rather than grid system.
The below EA worked exactly like that. Just remember to set buy Limit, buy Stop, sell Limit, and sell Stop input to true.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties - Documentation on MQL5
Files:
MR_1_Dt1.MQ4 16 kb
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Any Idea which is this system,