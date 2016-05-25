#include <stdlib.mqh>
"stdlib.mqh" is a wrapper for the "stdlib.ex4" library.
Include file "stdlib.mqh" imports "stdlib.ex4" library which is located in the "libraries" folder.
So, when you include "stdlib.mqh" in your project, you also import "stdlib.ex4" library.
Source for the "stdlib.ex4" library is located in the "Libraries" folder. You can include that source instead of "stdlib.mqh" and you will not see "stdlib.ex4" in the "Dependencies" tab, but that defeats the purpose of the library.
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Hello
I am confused why the here under library call is coming as an executed file:
#include <stdlib.mqh>
can any body help me please, I would be appreciated for the help.
I want to include the source file instead. as it is in the code above!