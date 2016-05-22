What mql5 code can do that mql4 can't? - page 3
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Alain,
1 - I am not sure if OOP is off-topic. I guess when you ask 100 developers, 95 would claim that MQL4 is top-down (native) coding and MQL5 is OOP. We had this discussion already and the definition of MQL4 and MQL5 is totally confusing. Just take a look at MQL4.com, 99% of the codes are not OOP while MQL5.com is mainly about it. And the thread creator asked for the difference between MQL4/5 and not MT4/5, furhtermore he mentioned that MQL5 is based on C++, not MQL4 and therefore I had to assume, that he is talking about excactly this.
2 - When I say "basically" I mean the basics of the language, the syntax, not all platform specific functions.
3 - Indicators, agree
4 - Trading concept, agree and wrote that already
5 - The CChart class is also available in MQL4, or do you mean something else? (And by the way, many classes of the MQL5 standard library can be used in MQL4 with just a few changes. And this makes sense, cause with conditional compiling you get a higher level of compatibility when you work with such mods.)
6 - I developed a very complex GUI as you know, and the code compiles without changes with the MT4 and MT5 compiler and it works perfectly on both platforms. Maybe you are right and it surely depends on which functions you use, but its also right that you can develop for both platforms without changes. Anyway, I avoid the usage of common functions whenever its possible and use macros or own functions instead to make the code as independend as possible.
7 - Exhausting? Dont, you will be needed ;)
Doerk
All what you said is ok, but this forum is a mess, we can talk about all everywhere and the useful information become flooded among tons of "blabla". You are always thinking OOP and that's fine, but most of the time it's flying over the head of people, and sorry but it's not the place to talk OOP on this thread.
So "what mql5 code can do that mql4 can't " ?