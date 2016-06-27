Experts: Universal_1.64
is possible have an English version of the EA?
Tankyou
Files:
russian_ea_test.zip 26 kb
You've got to be kidding me.
A guy name 'John Smith' wrote an EA in Russian language ?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Universal_1.64:
The Universal_1.64 EA. It has a lot of settings.
Author: John Smith