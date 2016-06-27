Experts: Universal_1.64

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Universal_1.64:

The Universal_1.64 EA. It has a lot of settings.

Author: John Smith

[Deleted]  

is possible  have an English version of the EA?

Tankyou 

 
Roberto:

is possible  have an English version of the EA?

Tankyou 

Potremmo tradurlo con collaborazione magari. L'hai provato con i parametri di default, Roberto ?
 

Here's the latest test result from 1/1/2016 to 6/26/2016

 

Files:
russian_ea_test.zip  26 kb
 

Is the global takeprofit and global stop loss in pips or in points?

 

pips = 4 digits broker

points = 5 digits broker. 

 

You've got to be kidding me.

A guy name 'John Smith' wrote an EA in Russian language ? 

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