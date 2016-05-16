about programming of ichimoku ea
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USDJPY Technical Analysis 23.06 - 30.06 : Rally Finishing to Ranging
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.27 12:07
Well ... what I am explaining here by text and charts - it is understandable for traders. But there are traders and coders on the forum. And I think we all know that they are using different "forex english" in some cases. So, I am just translating some terms/words I am using for technical Ichimoku analysis onto "coding english" language :) :
- Tenkan Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 9 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 9 trading days
- Kijun Sen - moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 26 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 26 trading days.
- Senkou Span A - the average of the Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen, plotted 26 days ahead. (Tenkan Sen + Kijun Sen) / 2 plotted 26 days ahead
- Senkou Span B - the average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 52 days, plotted 26 days ahead. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 52 trading days plotted 26 days ahead.
- Chikou Span - the closing price plotted 26 days behind.
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.28 18:00
Hi zeno,
as to lower timeframe ... the default settings of Ichimoku is 9/26/52, right? But it is mainly for higher timeframe (started from H1 for example). For lower timeframe - there are 2 kinds of settings:
- 9/26/52 as default one and/or
- 72/144/288
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Besides, there are many signals of Ichimoku indicator to open the trades. I know about 6 signals (but it is much more signals in combination with each other):
- Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross - very weak signal but it is coming as the first one ... but it may be a lot of false signals
- price crossing Kijun Sen - more strong signal
- price crossing Sinkou Span A line (Kumo Breakout)
- price crossing Sinkou Span B line (Kumo Breakout)
- Senkou Span A crossing the Senkou Span B (trend reversal)
- Chikou Span crossing historical price - it is most strong signal for Ichimoku but it is lagging on timeframes started with H1, and not lagging for lower timeframes.
The combination of all those 6 signals = Ichimoku indicator.
So, the request about alert ... it is the request to create alet for all those signals with combination with each other? if yes so it is big project ... I do not have the credits in my profile for all those alerts (which may be - more than 100 different variations) :) ... if you are talking about some particular signal so - it may be possible to make alert.
I am mostly using on the thread just one signal : Chikou Span crossing historical price. So, which signal to be alert?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2014
Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.26 19:09
Ichimoku - Ideal Ichimoku Scenarios
- Ichimoku - about this indicator in general, what every line of this indicator means.
- Ichimoku cloud, how to use it with trading
- Ichimoku Trading - Ichimoku Training - Support and Resistance with the Ichimoku Cloud Trading
- Kumo Breakout Trading with the Ichimoku System.
- Ichimoku vs Moving Average Trade Analysis.
- Ichimoku vs Moving Average Trade Analysis
- Technical Analysis Course - Module 10: Cloud Charts: the Ichimoku Technique
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video October 2013
Sergey Golubev, 2013.10.27 15:37Ichimoku trading tenkan-sen kijun-sen cross Part 2
Second part of the TK Cross video explaining about the Kumo future as a filter on your cross.
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Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross
The Tenkan Sen / Kijun Sen Cross signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen (Turning line) crosses the Kijun Sen (Standard line).
A bullish signal occurs when the Tenkan Sen crosses from below to above the Kijun Sen
- A weak bullish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.
- A neutral bullish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
- A strong bullish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
- A weak bearish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
- A neutral bearish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
- A strong bearish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.
Kijun Sen Cross
The Kijun Sen Cross signal occurs when the price crosses the Kijun Sen (Standard line).
A bullish signal occurs when the price crosses from below to above the Kijun Sen
- A weak bullish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.
- A neutral bullish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
- A strong bullish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
- A weak bearish signal occurs when the cross is above the Kumo.
- A neutral bearish signal occurs when the cross is inside the Kumo.
- A strong bearish signal occurs when the cross is below the Kumo.
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Just to remind about new Ichimoku indicator which can be downloaded from here
Thank you very much. Your advice is great helpful to me. Especially kumo idea is very useful to make a profit using ichimoku.
At present price I think they are important,
- slope and crossing in relation to tenkan sen and kijun sen
- depth of kumo
- price trend, etc.
At historical price below are very impressive.
- crossing of chikou span and historical price
- support and resistance of kumo, kijun sen and tenkan sen
- the place of chikou span in connection with the lowest low or the highest high or crossing of ichimoku cloud, etc.
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Do you know a trading signal of ichimoku?
I concentrate on the relation of crossing of chinkou span and price.
With only above two parameters I would like to make ichimoku ea.
Do you have any idea?
Is it possible?
I think trailing stop and money management strategy also need in order to make a profitable ea of ichimoku.
Is it possible, including trading signal module based on ichimoku kinko hyo ?