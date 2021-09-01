Increasing a position with the new Hedging system
Hi All,
By setting the "position" field in the MqlTradeRequest structure I'm able to close an position (by sending and opposite order with the same volume), I'm able to reduce an position (by sending and opposite order with a smaller volume) and I'm able to swap the position (by sending and opposite order with a bigger volume).
But I'm not able to increase a position (by sending an order in the same direction of the position).
That "close #9" tells me I'm doing something wrong. Am I or it's a limitation of this new heading system?
Thanks in advice.
Hi All,
By setting the "position" field in the MqlTradeRequest structure I'm able to close an position (by sending and opposite order with the same volume), I'm able to reduce an position (by sending and opposite order with a smaller volume) and I'm able to swap the position (by sending and opposite order with a bigger volume).
But I'm not able to increase a position (by sending an order in the same direction of the position).
That "close #9" tells me I'm doing something wrong. Am I or it's a limitation of this new hedging system?
Thanks in advice.
I suppose you are using an netting account on BOVESPA ?
That seems like a bug, either in your code, either in mql5. Can you post your request code ?
I suppose you are using an netting account on BOVESPA ?
That seems like a bug, either in your code, either in mql5. Can you post your request code ?
Actually I'm using a hedge account on Bovespa.
Everything is fine with netting accounts, I'm trying hedge accounts now an trying to manipulate different positions in the same symbol by having two or more EAs in the same symbol working completely isolated.
I can select a specific position, reduce it, close it and even invert it. But if i try to increase it i get this error:
failed exchange sell 1.00 WINFUT at 43655.00000, close #9 sell 4.00 WINFUT 43560 [Invalid request]
Code bellow:
MqlTradeRequest request={0}; request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.symbol=_Symbol; MqlTradeResult result; // Open Position [OK] request.volume=2; request.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; OrderSend(request,result); // Get the position Id [OK] PositionSelect(_Symbol); // I know that I should select it by ticket, but for this example it's enough request.position=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET); // Close the position [OK] request.volume=2; request.type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL; OrderSend(request,result); request.position=0; // Open new Position [OK] request.volume=2; request.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; OrderSend(request,result); // Get the new position Id [OK] PositionSelect(_Symbol); // I know that I should select it by ticket, but for this example it's enough request.position=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET); // Reduce the position [OK] request.volume=1; request.type=ORDER_TYPE_SELL; OrderSend(request,result); // Increase the position [ERROR] request.volume=1; request.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; OrderSend(request,result);
Actually I'm using a hedge account on Bovespa.
Everything is fine with netting accounts, I'm trying hedge accounts now an trying to manipulate different positions in the same symbol by having two or more EAs in the same symbol working completely isolated.
I can select a specific position, reduce it, close it and even invert it. But if i try to increase it i get this error:
Code bellow:
You can't increase a position in hedging system. You have to open a new one.
Ah.
You can't increase a position in hedging system. You have to open a new one.
Really? Any kind of special reason for that?
I was hopping to be able to work with one position for each EA, like I'm used to to with MT4.
I believe that's the last barrier between MT4 and MT5, and I though that was finally broken.
Really? Any kind of special reason for that?
I was hopping to be able to work with one position for each EA, like I'm used to to with MT4.
I believe that's the last barrier between MT4 and MT5, and I though that was finally broken.
Yes, in a hedging account you can have multiple positions, that's clear.
In the MT4 you also can have multiple positions, but when you send a new order you can decide if this new order will affect an existent position or create a new one.
In the MT5 Hedge account you also can do that, but (apparently) only if you're reducing the position, you can't increase it.
For example: I can buy 5 EURUSD, then sell 1 an opt change the same position (change the original position to 4 EURUSD) as my code shows. But now if I want to buy 1, my only option is to open a new position (getting one position with 4 and one with 1). Apparently I can't make my position get back to 5.
Why this differentiation? Why I can alter a position if I'm reducing it, and I can't alter it if I'm increasing it?
Yes, in a hedging account you can have multiple positions, that's clear.
In the MT4 you also can have multiple positions, but when you send a new order you can decide if this new order will affect an existent position or create a new one.
In the MT5 Hedge account you also can do that, but (apparently) only if you're reducing the position, you can't increase it.
For example: I can buy 5 EURUSD, then sell 1 an opt change the same position (change the original position to 4 EURUSD) as my code shows. But now if I want to buy 1, my only option is to open a new position (getting one position with 4 and one with 1). Apparently I can't make my position get back to 5.
Why this differentiation? Why I can alter a position if I'm reducing it, and I can't alter it if I'm increasing it?
MT5 hedging account are working similarly to MT4.
That's how it is, I don't know why.
No you can't.
MT5 hedging account are working similarly to MT4.
That's how it is, I don't know why.
I don't code in MT4 for years and decide to download it to confirm what you said, and I guess you're right.
I can reduce it (using PositionClose with a smaller volume), close it (using PositionClose with the total volume) but there is no option to increase it. I guess when I used to code in MT4 I never tried to increase a position (order) so I never missed it and supposed it was possible.
// Open Position int id = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,2,Ask,10,0,0); // Close the position OrderClose(id,2,Ask,10); // Open new Position id = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,2,Ask,10,0,0); // Reduce the position OrderClose(id,1,Ask,10); // Increase the position // No command to do that
Anyway, thank you very much for your time.
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Hi All,
By setting the "position" field in the MqlTradeRequest structure I'm able to close an position (by sending and opposite order with the same volume), I'm able to reduce an position (by sending and opposite order with a smaller volume) and I'm able to swap the position (by sending and opposite order with a bigger volume).
But I'm not able to increase a position (by sending an order in the same direction of the position).
That "close #9" tells me I'm doing something wrong. Am I or it's a limitation of this new hedging system?
Thanks in advice.