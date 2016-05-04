What do I have to do to get technical support in this place???

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I have a lot of problems with the mt4 market, I posted a request for help 3 days ago, but still nobody reply,

what do I have to do to get help around here??? :(

 
cozyman:

I have a lot of problems with the mt4 market, I posted a request for help 3 days ago, but still nobody reply,

what do I have to do to get help around here??? :(

Maybe use MT5
 
cozyman:

I have a lot of problems with the mt4 market, I posted a request for help 3 days ago, but still nobody reply,

what do I have to do to get help around here??? :(

Wait few weeks, support takes ages to respond if resolving the issue does not directly profit them. 
 
a few weeks?:O seriously ? :/ well MQL5 staff, if you want me to buy any more indicators on this site, I suggest you make an effort
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