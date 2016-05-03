MT4: all templates infested by divergence lines
Hi, i used some times rsi divergence indicator. It draws lines into the chart and what ever i do, in each backtest the lines appear. Have no idea why. I deleted all templates, make new one. I dont use this indicator, but still the lines appear in each backtest. How to remove this plague?
If it still appears on backtest that means the lines are still on your template (default.tpl or tester.tpl ....)
You need to delete the lines before saving your template.
No chance. I have deleted all. Even logs. Even ini-files. And during deleting i turned MT4 off. I deleted the indicator. Still same problem. Perhaps i need reinstall all. Still lines. Have no idea where it can be hidden.
But when i tried another EA, it disapeard. Hence, it is someting in the EA. Perhaps i need comment all rsi_divergence calls even they are never called, but still in "death" coding.
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Hi, i used some times rsi divergence indicator. It draws lines into the chart and what ever i do, in each backtest the lines appear. Have no idea why. I deleted all templates, make new one. I dont use this indicator, but still the lines appear in each backtest. How to remove this plague?