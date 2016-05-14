Experts: IIN System - non-technical analysis of the market
Make sure you have properly updated the terminal including all accompanying files and standard library. The errors you show come from headers provided by MQ itself. I think they should have been updated as well with 950 build.
Stanislav Korotky:Pls take a look on the MQL site, not to the FBI: https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/1499
Make sure you have properly updated the terminal including all accompanying files and standard library. The errors you show come from headers provided by MQ itself. I think they should have been updated as well with 950 build.
Make sure you have properly updated the terminal including all accompanying files and standard library. The errors you show come from headers provided by MQ itself. I think they should have been updated as well with 950 build.
Der Objekt-Ansatz in MQL
- 2016.02.09
- o_O
- www.mql5.com
Dieser Artikel wird in erster Linie für alle Programmierer von Interesse sein – sowohl Neueinsteiger als auch Profis, die mit der MQL-Umgebung arbeiten. Darüber hinaus wäre es sinnvoll, wenn dieser Artikel von den Entwicklern und Planern der MQL-Umgebung gelesen werden würde, weil hierin nämlich einige Fragen thematisiert werden, die vielleicht in die künftigen Implementierungen von MetaTrader und MQL miteinbezogen werden könnten.
Thank you for the system,
However I am not able to compile it under MT4 build 950
Comes with some errors, please help in resolving it. Thanks.
94 double do=0.0, dc=0.0; (1 error)
102 do = MathAbs(op-avg); dc = MathAbs(cl-avg); (2 errors)
266 double do=0.0, dc=0.0; (1 errors)
274 do = MathAbs(op-avg); dc = MathAbs(cl-avg); (2 errors)
Files:
Screenshot_8.png 16 kb
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IIN System - non-technical analysis of the market:
Author: o_O