Experts: IIN System - non-technical analysis of the market

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IIN System - non-technical analysis of the market:

System based on a non-technical analysis of the market. Taken from the secret FBI archives. Based on the works of Pythagoras, Robin Hood and K. Marx. Printed unchanged. IIN – Impossible is nothing - an old Eskimos saying.

Author: o_O

 

Thank you for the system,

However I am not able to compile it under MT4 build 950

Comes with some errors, please help in resolving it. Thanks.

 

errors 

 
Make sure you have properly updated the terminal including all accompanying files and standard library. The errors you show come from headers provided by MQ itself. I think they should have been updated as well with 950 build.
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Make sure you have properly updated the terminal including all accompanying files and standard library. The errors you show come from headers provided by MQ itself. I think they should have been updated as well with 950 build.
Pls take a look on the MQL site, not to the FBI: https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/1499
Der Objekt-Ansatz in MQL
Der Objekt-Ansatz in MQL
  • 2016.02.09
  • o_O
  • www.mql5.com
Dieser Artikel wird in erster Linie für alle Programmierer von Interesse sein – sowohl Neueinsteiger als auch Profis, die mit der MQL-Umgebung arbeiten. Darüber hinaus wäre es sinnvoll, wenn dieser Artikel von den Entwicklern und Planern der MQL-Umgebung gelesen werden würde, weil hierin nämlich einige Fragen thematisiert werden, die vielleicht in die künftigen Implementierungen von MetaTrader und MQL miteinbezogen werden könnten.
 

Thank you for the system,

However I am not able to compile it under MT4 build 950

Comes with some errors, please help in resolving it. Thanks.

 94   double do=0.0, dc=0.0;            (1 error)

102   do = MathAbs(op-avg); dc = MathAbs(cl-avg);        (2 errors)

266  double do=0.0, dc=0.0;             (1 errors)

274  do = MathAbs(op-avg); dc = MathAbs(cl-avg);          (2 errors)

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Screenshot_8.png  16 kb
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