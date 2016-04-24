Which inputs are preferred to be used with ZigZag indicator??
Default is best
You are welcome :)
Well its depend on you for example: what you think about depth, what ever the currency is if you think 14 period depth?? YOu can view as per your requirement
Khurram Mustafa:
You are welcome :)
Well its depend on you for example: what you think about depth, what ever the currency is if you think 14 period depth?? YOu can view as per your requirement
Depth, Deviation & Backstep
what is the meaning of each one?
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Hi,
Which inputs are preferred to be used with ZigZag indicator??
It comes as 12,5,3 in default.. but maybe someone has another best tried ....