Which inputs are preferred to be used with ZigZag indicator??

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Hi,

Which inputs are preferred to be used with ZigZag indicator??

It comes as 12,5,3 in default.. but maybe someone has another best tried ....


 

Default is best 

 
Khurram Mustafa:

Default is best 

Could be!

but maybe you meant the EURUSD only

what about another pairs?

 

Thanks Khaurram

 

You are welcome :)

Well its depend on you for example: what you think about depth, what ever the currency is if you think 14 period depth?? YOu can view as per your requirement

 
Khurram Mustafa:

You are welcome :)

Well its depend on you for example: what you think about depth, what ever the currency is if you think 14 period depth?? YOu can view as per your requirement

Depth, Deviation & Backstep

what is the meaning of each one? 

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