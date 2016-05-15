I need one year back test of 1m - page 3
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which broker ??
try ic markets if you want to test on true ecn with commission or standard account without commission
or octafx as a standard account without commission also
it will not be different from one broker to another because you will download the same m1 data.
i tried to compare but it gives same results at the end.
try ic markets if you want to test on true ecn with commission or standard account without commission
or octafx as a standard account without commission also
it will not be different from one broker to another because you will download the same m1 data.
i tried to compare but it gives same results at the end.
:)
Sir!
I have tried previously for that issue
but not giving more than 2 or 3 months for the 1 minute time frame
are you sure???
maybe you are connected your pc to them since that time so still data available
This might be helpful to you and for all
Central Banks Calendar 2016
---
(FOMC)
(ECB)
(BOE)
(SNB)
(BOC)
(BOJ)
(RBA)
(RBNZ)
(SEK)
(NOK)
It is highly recommended to stop trading in these days above
:)
Sir!
I have tried previously for that issue
but not giving more than 2 or 3 months for the 1 minute time frame
are you sure???
maybe you are connected your pc to them since that time so still data available
i was facing the problem as you it gives me only from jan 2016 m1 data
but when i download from history center, it gave me all data since forex begun :) .. and i am sure i was not connected then .. i know about forex on 2014 :))
try it again
no sir
i was facing the problem as you it gives me only from jan 2016 m1 data
but when i download from history center, it gave me all data since forex begun :) .. and i am sure i was not connected then .. i know about forex on 2014 :))
try it again
when I am back to home I will try that in my personal pc
:)
Thanks again and again about your valued help
Take care of trading in 21 Apr, It will be the European bank release ....
here are the test on H1 but using m1 data from 2008
i do not know how to get the 99% quality
but this is great thanks Alexandr
Take care of trading in 21 Apr, It will be the European bank release ....
here are the test on H1 but using m1 data from 2008
oh...
maybe I have been understood the trick
you may using the