I need one year back test of 1m - page 3

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Mohammad Soubra:
which broker ??

try ic markets if you want to test on true ecn with commission or standard account without commission 

or octafx as a standard account without commission also

it will not be different from one broker to another because you will download the same m1 data.

i tried to compare but it gives same results at the end. 

 
Ahmed Ibrahim:

try ic markets if you want to test on true ecn with commission or standard account without commission 

or octafx as a standard account without commission also

it will not be different from one broker to another because you will download the same m1 data.

i tried to compare but it gives same results at the end. 

:)

Sir!

I have tried previously for that issue

but not giving more than 2 or 3 months for the 1 minute time frame

are you sure???

maybe you are connected your pc to them since that time so still data available 

 

This might be helpful to you and for all

Central Banks Calendar 2016   

---

2016JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOctNovDec
US Federal Reserve
(FOMC)		27-1627-1527-21-214
European Central Bank
(ECB)		21-1021-221-820-8
Bank of England
(BOE)		144171412161441513315
Swiss National Bank
(SNB)		--17--16--15--15
Bank of Canada
(BOC)		20-91325-13-719-7
Bank of Japan
(BOJ)		29-1528-1629-21-120
Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA)		-21537526416
Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ)		28-1028-9-1122-10-
Riksbank
(SEK)		-11-21--5-----
Norges Bank
(NOK)		--17-1223--2227-15

 

It is highly recommended to stop trading in these days above 

 
Mohammad Soubra:

:)

Sir!

I have tried previously for that issue

but not giving more than 2 or 3 months for the 1 minute time frame

are you sure???

maybe you are connected your pc to them since that time so still data available 

i was facing the problem as you it gives me only from jan 2016 m1 data

but when i download from history center, it gave me all data since forex begun :) .. and i am sure i was not connected then .. i know about forex on 2014 :))

try it again 

Files:
Untitledw.png  69 kb
 
Ahmed Ibrahim:

no sir 

i was facing the problem as you it gives me only from jan 2016 m1 data

but when i download from history center, it gave me all data since forex begun :) .. and i am sure i was not connected then .. i know about forex on 2014 :))

try it again 

when I am back to home I will try that in my personal pc

:)

Thanks again and again about your valued help 

 

Take care of trading in 21 Apr, It will be the European bank release ....


 

here are the test on H1 but using m1 data from 2008

Files:
Untitled2.png  104 kb
Untitled11.png  142 kb
 
Ahmed Ibrahim:

i do not know how to get the 99% quality 

but this is great thanks Alexandr 

 
Mohammad Soubra:

Take care of trading in 21 Apr, It will be the European bank release ....


High impact !! 
 
Ahmed Ibrahim:

here are the test on H1 but using m1 data from 2008

oh...

maybe I have been understood the trick

you may using the 

OrderSend(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1......);
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