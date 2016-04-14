is it possible to transfer mql servers from the real accounts to demo???

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hello 

is it possible to transfer mql servers from the real accounts to demo??? 

 
Mohammad Soubra:

hello 

is it possible to transfer mql servers from the real accounts to demo??? 

MQL server? Or did you mean rather MT4 server? If the latter, then I believe it is only a matter of setting a flag.
 
Ovo Cz:
MQL server? Or did you mean rather MT4 server? If the latter, then I believe it is only a matter of setting a flag.

yes

I mean that servers came on the MT4

 
Mohammad Soubra:

yes

I mean that servers came on the MT4

I don't understand a word you say.

 
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