is it possible to transfer mql servers from the real accounts to demo???
Mohammad Soubra:MQL server? Or did you mean rather MT4 server? If the latter, then I believe it is only a matter of setting a flag.
hello
is it possible to transfer mql servers from the real accounts to demo???
Ovo Cz:
MQL server? Or did you mean rather MT4 server? If the latter, then I believe it is only a matter of setting a flag.
MQL server? Or did you mean rather MT4 server? If the latter, then I believe it is only a matter of setting a flag.
yes
I mean that servers came on the MT4
Mohammad Soubra:
yes
I mean that servers came on the MT4
I don't understand a word you say.
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hello
is it possible to transfer mql servers from the real accounts to demo???