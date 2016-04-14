complaint

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I cant find where to complain about a job in progress. My developer abandoned me 

I am am stuck in limbo. My money is locked and I dont know what to do next. Can somebody please direct me to the

correct link to resolve my issue? thanks. 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.12 16:47

You may write to the service desk (because they should know all the particularities for example).

 

V. Arbitration Order

  1. If dispute arises between the Customer and the Developer, which cannot be solved without the involvement of a third party, any of the parties may apply to arbitration.
  2. Arbitration of disputes is based only on the Requirements Specification and system comments on the confirmation of each step.
  3. If necessary, outside experts may be involved and additional materials may be requested. The decision of such a necessity is taken by the resource Administration.
  4. The situation in arbitration is discussed and the decision is made directly in the relevant Application.
  5. The decision of the arbitration shall be final and binding both for the Customer and the Developer.
  6. The arbitration may make one of three decisions:
    1. To complete the job in favor of the Developer: 100% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while 90% of this amount is transferred to the Developers account and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "Completed" and the feedback can only be given by the Developer.
    2. To cancel the job in favor of the Customer: 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while the remaining 90% is released; no amount is transferred to the Developer's account and the service commission is 10%. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can only be given by the Customer.
    3. To lay the blame for the situation on both parties and split the money in half: 50% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, with the remaining 50% being released; the Developer receives 40% of the amount specified in the Agreement and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can be given by both parties - the Developer and the Customer.
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
  • www.mql5.com
Rules of Using the Freelance Service: general provisions, execution of orders, payments,
 

I read the rules and understand them. The problem is there is no link to take me to arbitration or complaint or anything.

When I click on Service Desk I am taken to an area to report bugs in codes and such. There is no help button anywhere

or a Contact Us page. I am still lost as to how anyone can get in touch with the Service Desk to ask a question. 

 
Serge Shammas:

I read the rules and understand them. The problem is there is no link to take me to arbitration or complaint or anything.

When I click on Service Desk I am taken to an area to report bugs in codes and such. There is no help button anywhere

or a Contact Us page. I am still lost as to how anyone can get in touch with the Service Desk to ask a question. 

 
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:
Simply, click on Arbitration then fill your complain and wait for the admin...
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