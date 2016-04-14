complaint
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.12 16:47You may write to the service desk (because they should know all the particularities for example).
V. Arbitration Order
- If dispute arises between the Customer and the Developer, which cannot be solved without the involvement of a third party, any of the parties may apply to arbitration.
- Arbitration of disputes is based only on the Requirements Specification and system comments on the confirmation of each step.
- If necessary, outside experts may be involved and additional materials may be requested. The decision of such a necessity is taken by the resource Administration.
- The situation in arbitration is discussed and the decision is made directly in the relevant Application.
- The decision of the arbitration shall be final and binding both for the Customer and the Developer.
- The arbitration may make one of three decisions:
- To complete the job in favor of the Developer: 100% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while 90% of this amount is transferred to the Developers account and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "Completed" and the feedback can only be given by the Developer.
- To cancel the job in favor of the Customer: 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while the remaining 90% is released; no amount is transferred to the Developer's account and the service commission is 10%. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can only be given by the Customer.
- To lay the blame for the situation on both parties and split the money in half: 50% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, with the remaining 50% being released; the Developer receives 40% of the amount specified in the Agreement and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can be given by both parties - the Developer and the Customer.
- www.mql5.com
I read the rules and understand them. The problem is there is no link to take me to arbitration or complaint or anything.
When I click on Service Desk I am taken to an area to report bugs in codes and such. There is no help button anywhere
or a Contact Us page. I am still lost as to how anyone can get in touch with the Service Desk to ask a question.
I read the rules and understand them. The problem is there is no link to take me to arbitration or complaint or anything.
When I click on Service Desk I am taken to an area to report bugs in codes and such. There is no help button anywhere
or a Contact Us page. I am still lost as to how anyone can get in touch with the Service Desk to ask a question.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I cant find where to complain about a job in progress. My developer abandoned me
I am am stuck in limbo. My money is locked and I dont know what to do next. Can somebody please direct me to the
correct link to resolve my issue? thanks.