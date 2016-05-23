What do you do if you lose a trade?
- Do you want to lose your money?
- Constant pointer and pointer to constant?
- Why most Lose Trading?
Nah a joke :) you have to deal with losing trades the worst you can do is get mad or frustrated.
I want to know from you traders what you do once you lose a trade? Do you get mad? disappointed? please share your ideas and thoughts here.
I want to know from you traders what you do once you lose a trade? Do you get mad? disappointed? please share your ideas and thoughts here.
I try to bounce back fast and than I regret it :)
Then i log in the "fun" account (1:2000 lev) and let it out, and then i refund the fun account.
Nothing. I dont care at all. And the reason is simple:
I have a strategy that works. And any working strategy has one specific statistical value: The profit factor. This value consists of risk/reward ratio and the success-rate. All losing trades are part of this statistics.
The biggest fault one can do is trying to avoid losers, either the strategy works or it does not. The try to avoid a loser can also mean you avoid an important winner. Any change to a working strategy is a potential strategy killer, and avoiding trades is already a very big change. Therefore its necessary to take all the trades which belong to the strategy and not to miss one of them. Trade like a robot and dont become a victim of your own psyche.
And if you are not sure about the profit factor of your strategy, dont trade it. Do backtests upfront, trade in the history and figure out if it works over a longer period or if it does not. Here you can modify as much as you want, but never modify a - working - strategy live.
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