Add checks to EA !!?

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Hi i am trying to publish EA only for binary options  and  only for GrandCapital broker !!!

However the moderatos told me that : 


Support Team 2016.04.08 08:50 :

There must be no errors regardless of inputs/initial deposit or any other conditions. Add checks to your EA.

We told you, there must be no errors regardless of inputs/initial deposit or any other conditions.


Never mind which broker or which symbols - there must be no error!


Can anyone explain what checks i have to add ??? 

 

Read the market rules. You can't restrict products to certain pairs/options/brokers. The problem isn't that you need to add more checks, the problem appears to be that you actually HAVE the checks

 
Stuart Browne:

Read the market rules. You can't restrict products to certain pairs/options/brokers. The problem isn't that you need to add more checks, the problem appears to be that you actually HAVE the checks

If the problem was restriction to use the EA for only 1 broker(grandcapital) the moderators would tell me that . Can anyone give me an example for checks ???
 
*sigh* I wonder why I bother sometimes
 
Stuart Browne:
*sigh* I wonder why I bother sometimes
Stuart I think you misunderstood. The screenshot posted clearly shows errors. The OP need to remove these errors.
 
Dimitar Pavlov:
If the problem was restriction to use the EA for only 1 broker(grandcapital) the moderators would tell me that . Can anyone give me an example for checks ???

You want to sell a product and you are not able to fix a simple error, seriously ?

Do you understand what is error 134 ? The Market's moderator will not test it on GrandCapital, he is testing it with Metaquotes-Demo account most probably, so a lot size of 10 is very big.

 
Alain Verleyen:

You want to sell a product and you are not able to fix a simple error, seriously ?

Do you understand what is error 134 ? The Market's moderator will not test it on GrandCapital, he is testing it with Metaquotes-Demo account most probably, so a lot size of 10 is very big.

I dont have any errors at my side, the moderators have !! , i know what  error 134 is , and this is an EA for binary options only i forgot to mention this  !

the screenshot is from the moderator. 

 
Dimitar Pavlov:

I dont have any errors at my side, the moderators have !! , i know what  error 134 is , and this is an EA for binary options only i forgot to mention this  !

the screenshot is from the moderator. 

As Stuart said an EA on the Market MUST be working in ALL conditions, brokers, symbols. It's YOUR responsibility.
 
Alain Verleyen:
As Stuart said an EA on the Market MUST be working in ALL conditions, brokers, symbols. It's YOUR responsibility.
Ok can you please give me an example of checks (for EA)  ? thank you in advance 
 
how about you divide by account balance or available to decide upon lot size.
 
Dimitar Pavlov:
Ok can you please give me an example of checks (for EA)  ? thank you in advance 

I will not do it for you.

You have to check that you have enough money to open a trade with X lots. On GrandCapital 10 is 10 USD, on a Forex broker, 10 is 10 lot, that's a big difference.

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