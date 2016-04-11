Add checks to EA !!?
Read the market rules. You can't restrict products to certain pairs/options/brokers. The problem isn't that you need to add more checks, the problem appears to be that you actually HAVE the checks
Read the market rules. You can't restrict products to certain pairs/options/brokers. The problem isn't that you need to add more checks, the problem appears to be that you actually HAVE the checks
If the problem was restriction to use the EA for only 1 broker(grandcapital) the moderators would tell me that . Can anyone give me an example for checks ???
You want to sell a product and you are not able to fix a simple error, seriously ?
Do you understand what is error 134 ? The Market's moderator will not test it on GrandCapital, he is testing it with Metaquotes-Demo account most probably, so a lot size of 10 is very big.
You want to sell a product and you are not able to fix a simple error, seriously ?
Do you understand what is error 134 ? The Market's moderator will not test it on GrandCapital, he is testing it with Metaquotes-Demo account most probably, so a lot size of 10 is very big.
I dont have any errors at my side, the moderators have !! , i know what error 134 is , and this is an EA for binary options only i forgot to mention this !
the screenshot is from the moderator.
I dont have any errors at my side, the moderators have !! , i know what error 134 is , and this is an EA for binary options only i forgot to mention this !
the screenshot is from the moderator.
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Hi i am trying to publish EA only for binary options and only for GrandCapital broker !!!
However the moderatos told me that :
Support Team 2016.04.08 08:50 :
There must be no errors regardless of inputs/initial deposit or any other conditions. Add checks to your EA.
We told you, there must be no errors regardless of inputs/initial deposit or any other conditions.
Never mind which broker or which symbols - there must be no error!
Can anyone explain what checks i have to add ???