Forecast for Q2'16 - levels for DAX Index - page 2
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DAX Index Technical Analysis: daily bearish breakdown; weekly ranging near bearish reversal
Daily price is on breakdown since the middle of the last week: the price broke 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal area for the primary bearish market condition. The price is breaking 9,503.6 support level to below together with descending triangle pattern for the 9,420.8 level as a nearest bearish target for the primary bearish breakdown to be continuing.
If D1 price will break 9,420.8 support level on close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If D1 price will break 10,100.0 resistance level on close daily bar from below to above so the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish condition will be started.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : breakdownTREND : bearish
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.21 13:30
DAX Index Technical Analysis: daily breakout with possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Daily price was on breakdown for Ichimoku cloud to be crossed to below for the bearish reversal. For now, the price was bounced from 9,420.0 support level to above for the breakout with the Ichimoku cloud to be crossed to above for the price to be reversed back to the bullish market condition.
If D1 price will break 10,213.5 resistance level on close daily bar from below to above so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : breakoutTREND : possible bullish reversal
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.25 09:47
Brexit - "Investors overreacted," University of Michigan business professor Erik Gordon said Friday in an email (adapted from the article)
Dax Index - daily bearish breakdown, weekly bearish reversal: