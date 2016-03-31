delete a processing order ? possible ?
Nope, actually this delay is because of server only
I faced many times but what i do is, "Restart".
i asked meta quotes to add such functiond and the anwser was this:
Hello,
No, such option won't be added.
You have to clarify that with your broker.
Latency issues are a combination of your connection to the broker server and then the time it takes for your broker's server to process the order. There is obviously an issue with one, or both of those parameters.
The first can be fixed by getting a lower ping to your broker's server (eg using a VPS in the same server farm). The second is all down to your broker's server,and what they are doing to your order once submitted, and there is nothing you can do to solve that except to contact your broker for an explanation.
It would be next to impossible for MQ to add a function that could delete an order that is processing.
Latency issues are a combination of your connection to the broker server and then the time it takes for your broker's server to process the order. There is obviously an issue with one, or both of those parameters.
The first can be fixed by getting a lower ping to your broker's server (eg using a VPS in the same server farm). The second is all down to your broker's server,and what they are doing to your order once submitted, and there is nothing you can do to solve that except to contact your broker for an explanation.
It would be next to impossible for MQ to add a function that could delete an order that is processing.
My problem is: the time wich it takes for my broker server to process the order :/
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is there a way to delete or cancel an order that has been processing more than 1 second ??