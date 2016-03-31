what is the meaning of this code “ if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) tsp=tsp*10; ” ?

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 if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) tsp=tsp*10; 

this code also at top of files,but I don't know the detail reasons.why? 

 
Xianba Xia:

 if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) tsp=tsp*10; 

this code also at top of files,but I don't know the detail reasons.why? 

To check something...not enough information to answer.
 
Xianba Xia:

 if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) tsp=tsp*10; 

this code also at top of files,but I don't know the detail reasons.why? 

It's checking if you're on a 5/3 digit broker or a 4/2. If you're on a 5/3 then points need to be multiplied by 10. Common code contained in most MT programs (though you would think MT could work that out for itself!)
 
Stuart Browne:
It's checking if you're on a 5/3 digit broker or a 4/2. If you're on a 5/3 then points need to be multiplied by 10. Common code contained in most MT programs (though you would think MT could work that out for itself!)
And what is tsp ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
And what is tsp ?
Teaspoon? ;-)
 
lol 
 
Stuart Browne:
Teaspoon? ;-)
teaspoon?. hahaha. very funny Stu. I think it is trailing stop
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