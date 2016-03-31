what is the meaning of this code “ if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) tsp=tsp*10; ” ?
Xianba Xia:It's checking if you're on a 5/3 digit broker or a 4/2. If you're on a 5/3 then points need to be multiplied by 10. Common code contained in most MT programs (though you would think MT could work that out for itself!)
if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) tsp=tsp*10;
this code also at top of files,but I don't know the detail reasons.why?
Stuart Browne:And what is tsp ?
It's checking if you're on a 5/3 digit broker or a 4/2. If you're on a 5/3 then points need to be multiplied by 10. Common code contained in most MT programs (though you would think MT could work that out for itself!)
It's checking if you're on a 5/3 digit broker or a 4/2. If you're on a 5/3 then points need to be multiplied by 10. Common code contained in most MT programs (though you would think MT could work that out for itself!)
Alain Verleyen:Teaspoon? ;-)
And what is tsp ?
And what is tsp ?
lol
Stuart Browne:teaspoon?. hahaha. very funny Stu. I think it is trailing stop
Teaspoon? ;-)
Teaspoon? ;-)
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if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) tsp=tsp*10;
this code also at top of files,but I don't know the detail reasons.why?