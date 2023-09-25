read parameters from common tab(Important)
Hi there
I want to read "only long, only short, long & short" from Expert Advisors Properties\common tab and comment on the chart, but I don't know which function is doing this action. please guide me.
thanks
Hi there
I want to read "only long, only short, long & short" from Expert Advisors Properties\common tab and comment on the chart, but I don't know which function is doing this action. please guide me.
thanks
ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE
Identifier
Description
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED
Trade is disabled for the symbol
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY
Allowed only long positions
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY
Allowed only short positions
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY
Allowed only position close operations
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL
No trade restrictions
ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE
Identifier
Description
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED
Trade is disabled for the symbol
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY
Allowed only long positions
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY
Allowed only short positions
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY
Allowed only position close operations
SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL
No trade restrictions
Comment(SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE));
where it is the
"common" tab?
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Hi there
I want to read "only long, only short, long & short" from Expert Advisors Properties\common tab and comment on the chart, but I don't know which function is doing this action. please guide me.
thanks