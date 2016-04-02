45X in returns from script, BUG?
i wrote a script that is showing large returns for various currencies and i want to know if this is a bug in expert advisor, has someone seen something like this before?
its strange the other expert scripts don't have results like this.
hi there
these words that i marked have a same meaning?
i wrote a script that is showing large returns for various currencies and i want to know if this is a bug in expert advisor, has someone seen something like this before?
its strange the other expert scripts don't have results like this.
hi there
these words that i marked have a same meaning?
Thanks, im just getting started with mql5 so i don't know the terminology all that well.
Really wish they used python as a scripting language, would make things so much easier.
i have seen that many times.
what causes it? is the data corrupted or is my EA insanely lucky for a short period of time?
I would not call it corrupted, let's say 'modified'
I have several robots that show that exact graph on the tester and i do not pay too much attention to it.
I would not call it corrupted, let's say 'modified'
I have several robots that show that exact graph on the tester and i do not pay too much attention to it.
i did some tuning and now i em getting millions of dollars in profit, this only happens when i use "Every tick based on real ticks" .. what is that setting ?
i do not pay too much attention to it.
It's possible that you are wasting your time,
Please run a live test.
It's possible that you are wasting your time,
Please run a live test.
I ran some tests on live data and have had promising results, however. i wonder what you meant by 'modified'.
is there a way to see the raw tick data, that meta trader uses to run historical test?
im thinking of developing an indicator that specifically looks for what right now takes 3 indicators and lots of if statements.
In order to do that i need to analyze the tick data, tick by tick in text form. to see what is actually happening here.
Of course this short a live test doesn't return long term expected performance.
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hello world i have a question, i wrote a script that is showing large returns for various currencies and i want to know if this is a bug in expert advisor, has someone seen something like this before?
its strange the other expert scripts don't have results like this.
or maybe there is something special about January 2015