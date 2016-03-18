subscribed signal but result - pips not match
That is normal is called slippage.
What do you mean? Is it the my broker firm cannot follow the signal instantly? Is it slipping large is good? or small is good?
How can find a good broker firm to fix this problem?
Really thanks for your help
Thanks
Go to the signal and click on section "Slippage" you will see what will be the average slippage for your broker on that signal the smaller the slippage the better slippage in signals means the difference between the provider order and the subscriber following order.
So, that's mean if i use signal provider 's broker firm will be prefect match?
It will never be perfect but will be smaller keep in mind that when you copy a trade there will be always a delay in time
I would like to ask if I take the "copy stop loss and take profit level", SL/TP still have slippage problem, or they will use the same pips with the signal??
Thanks for your reply
Try an account on the same signal provider mode can help you ...
Before you subscribe to the signal pay attention to this section.
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in points. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeKings-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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I subscribed a signal in MQL5 named FScalping Hunter last day. I found that the result is not match with my account history. The main reason is that the buy / sell pips were not match with my trading history. Finally, the signal generate profit but I loss. Actually, I change some signals, which all have that problem. Is it the problem of my VPS or setting of MT4? Can anyone can help to fix this problem? Attached the trading history of my account in the email.