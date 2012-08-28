Trailing Stop Error: Invalid Stops
Hi guys, any suggestions?
polymath:Just change + to - in Buy and - to + in Sell order and verify.
Hi askrsk, thanks for pointing out that very clumsy mistake of mine, hehe...Thanks a lot!
Hi guys, I've been having this error the entire day while trying to figure out a way to place trailing stops to my positions. I'm getting an "invalid stops" error. I've read through some of the previous posts about the invalid stops but nothing seems to work. Appreciate if anyone can kindly look at my code below and try to decipher where the problem is coming from: