NZDJPY TECHNICAL AND FUNDEMENTAL PREDICTIONS - LEAVE YOUR OPINION AND ANALYSIS PLEASE, THANKS

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  • 30% (10)
  • 27% (9)
  • 42% (14)
Total voters: 33
 
Current situation.
 
I believe long...
 
I go long
 
Buy at next support level.
 

Crowd says short, so probably a long

 

But agree with Francis, wait for support 

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