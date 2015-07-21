XAUUSD FUNDEMENTAL AND TECHNICAL ANALYSIS FOR UPCOMING WEEKS AND PREDICTIONS
It was short signal. We will see again at the end of today.
It will be long.
I give up.
Overall, the pair may struggle to hold gains and may trade in a narrow range, consolidating heavy losses from Monday, but maybe there has been a false break in illiquid market trading.
China said Friday that it currently holds 53.31 million troy ounces, or 1,658 tons, in gold in its reserves, marking the country's first disclosure of its holdings in over six years.
The Bank of China's statement DID NOT indicate when China has been buying...
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