AUDJPY TECHNICAL AND FUNDEMENTAL PREDICTIONS - LEAVE YOUR OPINION AND ANALYSIS PLEASE, THANKS :D

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I would go long.
Aud is not in a very good position against japan i think i am right.. i would go short AUD JPY
go short, it has reached R3 of the Weekly Pivot. Hence it shows overbought.
For what it's worth, all 3 sentiment indicators I use show that "the crowd" are about 70% short on the AussieYen. That's actually a bullish signal.....
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