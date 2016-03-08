AUDJPY TECHNICAL AND FUNDEMENTAL PREDICTIONS - LEAVE YOUR OPINION AND ANALYSIS PLEASE, THANKS :D

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  • 28% (9)
  • 12% (4)
  • 12% (4)
  • 12% (4)
  • 34% (11)
Total voters: 32
 

H4 situation. 

 
I would go long.
 
Aud is not in a very good position against japan i think i am right.. i would go short AUD JPY
 
go short, it has reached R3 of the Weekly Pivot. Hence it shows overbought.
 
For what it's worth, all 3 sentiment indicators I use show that "the crowd" are about 70% short on the AussieYen. That's actually a bullish signal..... 
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