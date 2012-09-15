backtest - visible range in chart after test
Hello MetaQuotes,
when a backtest, without visualisation has been finished, a new chart window is opened showing trades.
Unfortunately, the chart is going over all available data instead of showing the interval selected for backtest.
Could you please change this?
This makes it extrem difficult to get a quick overview about trades as mostly the real backtest range is only a small fraction of whole data.
Thank you
Hi chinaski,
I think you should ask this to service desk and be patient with it - they have lots works to do.
I had some suggestion for MQL5 functions and I asked for it in April 19th 2012. They did not immediately reply. About a little over a month later, on May 31th 2012 they replied and told me that the function would be added on next build but they didn't tell me the build number, so at that time I just like having "I don't care" attitude, but at the same time I just updated my MT5 to build 655.
2 weeks later Rosh asked about those function, he asked me here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6417#comment_209369 and I replied 2 days later. Well it was added on build 665 (click here scroll to number 12) and I had it in my MT5 but didn't know of it for two weeks !.
What I'm trying to say is, ask service desk, and be patient .
I actually don't wait for it.
