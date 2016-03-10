FILE MANAGMENT///OUT OF METATRADER path: metatrader4/expert///OR SOME IDEAS
I have some problems! my EA must save files out of metatrader in a C disk folder but i get a dll error (Note: yes i did check the allow dlls) :D
- Elite indicators :)
- File Path out of Terminal folder
- VPS DLL error
Are you really hoping without showing any code ?
Alain Verleyen:sry its around 800 lines. my life work so yea i am looking for ideas and the ideas code i can ajuste the idea. its more of a extra info base fror when i have my thinking rushes :D
Are you really hoping without showing any code ?
Are you really hoping without showing any code ?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register