FILE MANAGMENT///OUT OF METATRADER path: metatrader4/expert///OR SOME IDEAS

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I have some problems! my EA must save files out of metatrader in a C disk folder but i get a dll error (Note: yes i did check the allow dlls) :D
 
Are you really hoping without showing any code ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Are you really hoping without showing any code ?
sry its around 800 lines. my life work so yea i am looking for ideas and the ideas code i can ajuste the idea. its more of a extra info base fror when i have my thinking rushes :D
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