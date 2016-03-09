MT4 EA dashboard overlapped by chart (candlestick)

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Hi,

 I have 2 workstations and the same MT4 build. However, on one of them the candlesticks are overlapping with the dashboard created in an EA.

I have attached screenshot.

Anyone knows how to make the candlestick completely invisible?

 

[Deleted]  

Go to chart properties-colors.

Set all clrNONE 

 

When creating your dashboard, make sure you set the OBJPROP_BACK to false.  This will make you dashboard in the foreground and candles will be invisible behinds it.

See https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property for more...

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Right click chart->Properties->Common. Select scale fix

You can now click on the chart and drag it vertically up or down to totally move the candles off the chart

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