MT4 EA dashboard overlapped by chart (candlestick)
Go to chart properties-colors.
Set all clrNONE
When creating your dashboard, make sure you set the OBJPROP_BACK to false. This will make you dashboard in the foreground and candles will be invisible behinds it.
See https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property for more...
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Right click chart->Properties->Common. Select scale fix
You can now click on the chart and drag it vertically up or down to totally move the candles off the chart
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Hi,
I have 2 workstations and the same MT4 build. However, on one of them the candlesticks are overlapping with the dashboard created in an EA.
I have attached screenshot.
Anyone knows how to make the candlestick completely invisible?