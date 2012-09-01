ArraySetAsSeries doesnt work| Admin?
EXAmple:
double arraytest[5] = { 3, 2 ,5, 6,8 };
ArraySetAsSeries(arraytest,true); // reverse
Print (arraytest[0]);
// Expected result should be 8.
// but the result is 3.
------
Is this a bug? If not I need help.
Hi thien_v,
ArraySetAsSeries does not works on static array, Please read the doc https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/array/arraysetasseries
and print it
Print ("Set as series "ArraySetAsSeries(arraytest,true));
It will print false.
Hi,
thanks. But how can I reverse static array? Any idea?
Do array in mt5 have address?
Hi thien_v,
I think either use dynamic Array or reverse the counting (i.e. instead counting from 0 to n, we counting from n to 0). Not really help eh ? :D
AFAIK, We have no way to find the address of Array in MT5 :(
